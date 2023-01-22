Nubia launches Red Magic 8 Pro series gaming smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Nubia launched its Red Magic 8 Pro series gaming smartphones in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The base Red Magic 8 Pro Matte version is available in a single 12GB + 256 GB storage configuration via the Red Magic website on February 2 at the price of $650 (roughly Rs. 53,200). The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Void variant will be sold in a 16GB + 512 GB storage configuration and will be available for $800 (roughly Rs. 65,400).

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch (1,116 x 2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 960Hz. The phone also features two touch-based shoulder triggers with a sampling rate of 520Hz.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It will be cooled by Nubia’s ICE 11 system. The device is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Samsung GN5 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.It features stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 (4×4 MIMO), 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port.