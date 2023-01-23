California shooting suspect takes his own life after massacre during Lunar New Year

About 12 hours after he had carried out a Lunar New Year massacre at a dance club that left 10 people dead and another 10 injured, a 72-year-old gunman committed suicide when police approached him on Sunday.

Minutes after the initial shooting on Saturday night, the gunman attempted a second shooting at a different club, but according to authorities, two onlookers wrestled the man’s weapon from him before any shots could be fired. He ran from there.

Huu Can Tran, a septuagenarian, was named as the suspect by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. According to him, Tran shot up a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, which is about 7 miles (11 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, using a high-capacity magazine pistol.

Despite the fact that gun violence is common in the US, investigators are still unsure of the motivation. The five men and five women, who Luna said appeared to be in their 50s, 60s, and beyond, were not identified by name. According to the sheriff, Tran’s gun appeared to be in violation of California state law, which forbids the use of magazines that hold more than ten rounds.