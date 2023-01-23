In Lucknow, a man posing as a Mumbai police officer defrauds a woman Rs. 10 lakh.

A man posing as a Mumbai police officer defrauded a Lucknow woman of Rs 10 lakh. According to a complaint made by a woman called Vibha Yadav who resides close to the Vibhuti Khand police station, a call from an unidentified number was made to her a few days ago.

The man claimed that a parcel had been sent from Mumbai to Taiwan using her Aadhaar number. His Truecaller was registered under the name Amit.

He warned the victim that the police would visit her residence and file charges. Additionally, the man who was Naresh Gupta the police official handed the victim a bogus copy of the FIR.

Worried, the victim made another attempt to get in touch with the man. This time, a man called Prakash Kumar Guddu answered the phone and delivered the identical message to the caller.

Vibha was asked by Prakash to pay Rs 10 lakh to look into the situation; after the case was resolved, the money would be refunded to her account.

Vibha sent the money to the fraudster’s account reluctantly at first, believing he would take care of the situation for her.

When the woman kept waiting for her money to be returned, she eventually grew suspicious and called the police.