Jeff Zients will become Joe Biden’s next chief of staff: Report

President Joe Biden is planning to appoint Jeff Zients as his new chief of staff. Zients oversaw the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of Biden’s term.

Ron Klain, Biden’s current chief of staff, is getting ready to leave his position in the upcoming weeks.

Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile role to focus on staffing issues for the balance of Biden’s first term after serving as the COVID-19 response coordinator.

The two people with knowledge of the situation spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to publicly discuss Biden’s plans prior to an official announcement.

The anticipated appointment of Zients was first reported by The Washington Post. Attempts to reach the White House for comment were unsuccessful.

As Biden nears the end of his second year in office and shifts to a defensive posture against a House Republican majority eager to look into his administration’s conduct and his family, there has been a change at the top ranks of senior staff. The latest batch of uncovered materials were revealed on Saturday evening, but the debate surrounding the discovery of sensitive documents at Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware, and at his former institute in Washington, D.C., continues to rage.