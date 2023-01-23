Several cases of Norovirus detected in school students in Kochi

Kochi: The norovirus was detected in several students of a private school in Kochi on Monday. The disease was confirmed in the students of a private school in Kakkanad after they exhibited symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. Some parents have also tested positive for the virus.

The school has declared a holiday for classes 1-5 following the outbreak. The District Health Department has initiated measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Less common symptoms can include low-grade fever or chills, headache, and muscle aches.