The fifth Kalvari class submarine, INS Vagir, commissioned into the Indian Navy.

On Monday in Mumbai, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Vagir, the fifth submarine of the Kalvari Class.

The INS would improve the force’s ISR and special operations capabilities.

The INS Vagir was commissioned in a ceremony that Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar attended. It was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai using technology transferred from France.

The submarine will increase the Indian Navy’s capacity to advance India’s maritime interests in deterring the enemy and performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to give a decisive blow in times of crisis, according to a statement from the Navy.

Some of the most advanced sensors in the world are on board INS Vagir. The Navy further said that Vagir’s arsenal of armaments includes enough subsurface to surface missiles and wire-guided torpedoes to destroy a sizable adversary fleet.

The Navy informed that, the submarine can also launch marine commandos for use in special operations, and its potent diesel engines can quickly recharge batteries for a stealth mission.

The Navy release added that it has a cutting-edge torpedo decoy system for self-defense.

The Chinese Navy is becoming more visible in the Indian Ocean, which coincides with the commissioning of INS Vagir.