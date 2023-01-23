UP rural resident found hanging in home; her family alleges she was slain for dowry

Police reported on Monday that a 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her home in Kamheda hamlet.

Her in-laws claimed that she committed suicide, whereas the woman’s family claimed that she was murdered for dowry.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav reported that Roopa was found Sunday night hanging from the ceiling of her home. He stated that her body had been sent for a post-mortem.

In the police report, Roopa’s father Ompal Singh claimed that his daughter had been murdered by her in-laws.

He identified her killers as her husband Deepak, her father-in-law Bhopal, her mother-in-law Satto, and her brother-in-law Kaku.

Singh claimed that her daughter’s in-laws had been harassing her and pressuring him to pay a dowry of Rs 2 lakh. In 2020, Roopa and Deepak got married.

The in-laws, however, refute the assertion and assert that Roopa was found in her room hanging from the ceiling.

The CO stated that further action would be taken after the post-mortem report was received.