Athiya Shetty shares photos with Indian cricketer KL Rahul as husband and wife after their intimate wedding ceremony

Athiya Shetty released her first photos as a married woman with Indian cricketer KL Rahul shortly after getting married in a little ceremony at her Khandala farmhouse. The actress posted some romantic pictures from the wedding along with a moving message that quickly went viral on social media.

Shetty wrote in the post with the picture-perfect images. ‘I learn how to love in your light, We got married today in the house that has brought us so much happiness and peace, surrounded by the people we love the most. On this journey of togetherness, we ask for your blessings with a heart full of gratitude and love.’

In response to the actress’s tweet, her followers left congrats in the comments. Meanwhile, celebrities like Aushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aryan and Vaani Kapoor left sweet comments for the two lovebirds.

After the ceremony concluded, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty came out of their farmhouse, greeted the paps and distributed sweets to the photographers stationed outside the venue.