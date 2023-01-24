Pathaan movie in Gujarat will not be opposed by Bajrang Dal or VHP.

The Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have declared that they will no longer oppose the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film Pathaan after being pleased with the amendments made by the Central Board of Film Certification.

It’s excellent to hear that the Censor Board has removed offensive lyrics and filthy language from the Hindi film Pathaan in response to the Bajrang Dal’s concerns against it. In a statement, Gujarat VHP’s Ashok Rawal stated, ‘I congratulate all workers and the entire Hindu society for their victorious effort to defend religion and culture.’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made over ten cuts earlier this month, including removing some of the sensual movements from the song Besharam Rang. The CBFC stated that Deepika’s highly contentious orange dress would still appear in the action movie.

Langde Lulle was changed to Toote Foote, Ashok Chakra to Veer Puraskar, ex-KGB was replaced with ex-SBU, and Mrs. Bharatmata was replaced with Hamari Bharatmata, among other dialogue changes. Since Besharam Rang, the film’s opening song, was made public, it has received media attention. Concerns were voiced by a portion of the audience regarding Deepika’s orange bikini in the song. Members of the Bajrang Dal staged demonstrations and set movie banners and posters on fire.

The Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations won’t complain if the Censor Board, producers, and theatre owners, who are significant players in the film industry, reject such things while first considering religion, culture, and patriotism.

He continued, ‘We leave it to the wise people of Gujarat to decide whether to watch the film or not.’