UP: 12 officers charged with murder in connection with a cow-slaughtering suspect

Up to 12 police officers have been charged with murder after reportedly killing a man in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, after accusing him of killing cows. Zeeshan, the victim, was allegedly called by the policemen, who subsequently killed him.

According to reports, Zeeshan was slain by officers in a forest on suspicion of participating in cow slaughter. The victim’s family, the police said that Zeeshan was shot and killed by one of his pals while the latter had a gun in his hand.

The victim’s family was not pleased with the encounter or justification. They then complained about the policemen in Deoband Kotwali, claiming that they had staged an encounter. They went to the court when the police failed to act.

The court mandated the registration of a murder case against the policemen, including three sub-inspectors and nine constables, after the officers were found guilty.

Isha Raza, the dead Zeeshan’s brother, expressed his satisfaction with the court’s ruling.