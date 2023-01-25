Bahraini rights organisation urges Hamilton to speak up

Tuesday, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), based in London, pleaded with the organisation in charge of Formula One to permit seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers to freely discuss ‘political’ matters.

Last December, the governing FIA revised its International Sporting Code to include a provision requiring drivers to obtain prior written consent before making or displaying ‘political, religious, or personal statements or comments.’

The all-time most successful driver in the sport and a driver for Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, has used his platform and profile to address racial injustice and violations of human rights all over the world.

In a letter to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Tuesday, BIRD director Sayed Alwadaei said, ‘This move appears to be a reaction to drivers, in particular Lewis Hamilton, raising their concerns about the locations chosen for F1 races, including the human rights records of host countries and making powerful interventions where your own organisation has been silent.’