Commodity Market: Gold price hit all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold touched an all-time high in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,160, higher by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

After retailing on the higher side for 2 days in a row, both gold and silver futures opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on January 25.Gold futures is trading at at Rs 56,959 per 10 gram, lower by Rs 20 or 0.04%. Silver futures witnessed a downfall of Rs 47 or 0.07% and were retailing at Rs 68,498 per kg.

In the international markets, gold price remained firm on Wednesday. It touched a 9- month high in the previous session. Price of spot gold was flat at $1,936.39 per ounce. Prices hit their highest since late April 2022 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,938.10. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.4% to $23.57 per ounce, platinum lost 0.3% at $1,053.43, and palladium fell 0.2% to $1,739.68.