Mahzooz Draw: 22 participants share Dh1-million prize

Dubai: 22 lucky participants share the second prize of Dh1-million at the 112th Mahzooz Super Saturday draws. 21 of participants will take home Dh43,478 each and Adnan, a 36-year-old Palestinian expat will get Dh86,956 as he bought 2 Mahzooz water bottles and chose the exact set of numbers for each line.

The raffle draw saw a cosmopolitan mix of winners. Besides Palestinian and Australian winners, Uzbek, Egyptian, Italian, Indian, and Filipino nationals also shared the second prize of Dh1 million.

3 winners took home Dh100,000 each at the raffle draw. The winning raffle numbers were 28692140, 28752052, and 28579896, which belonged to Sajeev and Nirav from India, and Gilberto from the Philippines, respectively.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 30 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.