The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan issues high air pollution warning and asks them ‘to be careful over the next few days’

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, warned residents that there was severe air pollution and urged them to ‘be vigilant over the next few days.’ Additionally, he issued a warning, urging people to forgo pointless car trips in light of the UK capital’s recent moderate air pollution. A number of variables, including the persistence of cold, motionless, and foggy weather, and the ineffective dispersion of automobile emissions, contribute to the pollution.

As part of the Mayor’s office’s planned efforts, the pollution alert notifications will also be shown on the city’s Transport for London (TfL) public transportation system and schools in the area will be informed.

‘On Tuesday, alongside the extreme cold temperatures we’ve been experiencing, we are also expecting high levels of air pollution’, said Khan.

‘We know how dangerous toxic air is for Londoners – that’s why I’m doing everything in my power to tackle it’, he said.

‘We all need to be careful over the next few days. I’m urging Londoners to look after each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport where possible, avoiding unnecessary car journeys, stopping engine idling and not burning garden waste, all of which contribute to high levels of pollution. This is particularly important in order to protect those who are more vulnerable to high pollution,’ he added.