Woman jumps off moving bus in Bihar out of fear of harassment

In Purnia, Bihar, a woman leaped out of a moving bus window out of fear of harassment. The woman is currently receiving treatment at a hospital after being found injured and lying on the road.

The 30-year-old teacher had gone to Vaishali in search of employment. When the incident occurred, she was riding a bus from Vaishali to Siliguri, West Bengal.

The woman allegedly stated in her statement that four men boarded the bus just before the Dalkhola checkpoint. The woman became alarmed by their actions and uneasy. She leaped out of the bus’ moving window out of fear of being harassed.

She was found unconscious at the Baisi police station close to Hijla. She was taken to the closest medical facility for treatment by the police patrol team. The woman was in critical condition and was sent to Siliguri for better care. The woman has a broken hand in addition to severe head injuries.

The woman spoke broken Hindi and was fluent in Nepali. In an effort to identify the four unidentified men, the police have filed a case against them. To identify the bus, officials are looking through CCTV footage.