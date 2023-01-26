Airbus sees a more limited industrial recovery after snags

Due in part to the limited supply of engines for the manufacture of new aeroplanes,

Airbus is moderating the pace of planned production increases, according to industry sources on Wednesday.

The aircraft manufacturer, which lowered output targets last month, now anticipates completing 65 single-aisle jets per month in interim production by the end of 2024 and 75 per month in final production by the end of 2026, which is months behind schedule, they said.

The COVID 19 supply chain of Airbus could restart and get ready for a more reliable catch-up from mid-decade after widespread snags thanks to the shallower ‘hockey stick’ recovery.

According to a senior industry source, the cautious approach suggests that a reasonable delivery target for 2023 might not significantly rise above the 720 units that were initially planned for 2022, a target that was eventually dropped in December.

Another person claimed that there was still room for a small increase.