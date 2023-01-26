Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has Aamir Khan’s sister in it?

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, debuted in theatres on January 26 to considerable enthusiasm. It gained acclaim and made Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first day of release. Here are some unexpected movie-related details. Nikhat Khan, sister of Aamir Khan, has a part in the biggie. Siddharth Anand is the director of the spy thriller Pathaan. It is a part of the Spy world, which is supported by Yash Raj Films and also features the War and Tiger movies.

Two of Bollywood’s biggest actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, have never worked on a joint project. Although it’s unlikely to change very soon, Nikhat, the sister of Mr. Perfectionist, co-starred in Pathaan with SRK.

In the movie, she portrayed his foster mother. In Tum Mere Ho, Aamir was directed by Nikhat. She has performed in movies like Tanhaji, Saand Ki Aankh, and Mission Mangal.