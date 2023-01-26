Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based wearable manufacturer, Fire-Boltt launched its ‘Talk Ultra’ smartwatch in India. The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website and also via Flipkart India in 6 different colour variants — Black, Blue, Red, Grey, Pink, and Teal.

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch features a 1.39-inch (240×240 pixels) LCD display. The smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature letting users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch display. The smartwatch also features support for AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. The new device comes with 123 sports modes including running, cycling, and swimming. It also offers SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, among others.

The Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra also comes with built-in games. The wearable has a smart UI Interface with over 100+ cloud watch faces.