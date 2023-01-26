Houses in Agra collapsed during excavation work at a guest house

On Thursday, numerous houses collapsed in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, raising fears that several people were trapped.

The dwellings apparently collapsed as excavation work at a nearby guest house was being done, says report.

The city station area is where the incident was reported.

So far, two persons have been extricated from the scene and sent to the hospital.

At the scene of the incident, rescue efforts are ongoing.

In Lucknow, a multi-story apartment just collapsed, killing two women.

Abbas Haider, a spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, and his mother Begum Haider were named as the deceased.

Hours prior to the occurrence, areas of North India reported earthquake tremors.