In stronghold of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray solicits votes

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), made an appeal to Thane district residents for votes. The former chief minister of Maharashtra addressed the crowd at a programme held by the Jain community in the district’s suburban area, which is thought to be Eknath Shinde’s stronghold.

You folks said you could give me some of your blood. However, I’m not after your blood. Cast your vote for me. The remainder will be seen. Uddhav Thackeray said. He added that he was a member of their family and not a ‘atithi’ (guest).

‘Mehmaan (guests) are those who come from outside. I am your family,’ he said. Uddhav Thackeray expressed his support for the area and said it was a happy coincidence that he was there on Republic Day. Thackeray declared, ‘This day needs to be preserved.’

Anand Dighe, a late Sena leader with influence in the Thane district, had his bust decorated earlier by Uddhav Thackeray. Eknath Shinde regards Anand Dighe as his political mentor.

There were rumours that Uddhav Thackeray would go to the Anand Dighe Ashram, which the Shinde faction has turned into an office. However, Uddhav skipped the ashram.