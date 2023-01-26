James Webb Telescope suspends science operations after experiencing second space glitch

Another issue has arisen with the 15,00,000-kilometer-distance James Webb Space Telescope. Due to a communication breakdown, the flight software of the Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) instrument on the most potent observatory in the world timed out.

Exoplanet discovery and characterization, exoplanet transit spectroscopy, and first light detection are all studied by the FGS/Near NIRISS’s Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph component.

It is a specialised instrument with three major modes, each of which targets a different wavelength range, with a wavelength range of 0.8 to 5.0 microns.

According to NASA, the equipment is not currently usable for scientific operations. The agency also stated that it is working to identify and address the primary cause of the delay.