Noise launches new true wireless earphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Noise launched Buds Combat true wireless earphones in the Indian markets. The gaming TWS earbuds have been launched at a price of Rs. 1,499 on the GoNoise online store as well as on Flipkart in 3 colour options – Stealth Black, Covert White, and Shadow Grey.

The Noise Buds Combat earbuds come with Quad Mics with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). They feature touch controls with support for Google Assistant and Siri. The touch controls on both buds can be used to control volume, and music. The earbuds are compatible with both Android as well as iOS smartphones. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3 version.

The device offer up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 37 hours of playtime with the case. Additionally, the buds are claimed to be fully charged in 90 minutes, with the case said to take around 120 minutes. There is also an LED charging indicator and USB Type-C port on the case.