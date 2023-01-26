On Day 1 of international box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan surpasses the Rs 100-crore mark.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, gets a strong start at the box office! SRK made a triumphant return to the big screen after over 5 years. The domestic box office take for the superstar’s film is predicted to be in the range of Rs 67 crore (gross). Additionally, a Box Office India report claims that the Siddharth Anand-directed film could bring in 4.5 million USD (gross), or about Rs 36 crore. When including both, Pathaan’s total international box office revenue exceeds Rs 100 crore. The movie starring SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham joined the Rs 100-crore club on Day 1 of global release.

Boi reported, Pathaan’s North American box office take will exceed 1.5 million USD. However, Pathaan will make more than $1 million in the Gulf market. The film will earn more than Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide.

The midnight showings of Pathaan have started to accommodate the unusual level of public demand, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In response to the extraordinary popular demand (sic), he stated on Twitter, ‘PATHAAN’ MIDNIGHT Broadcasts BEGINâ€ #YRF adds late night shows of #Pathaan – starting tonight [from 12.30 am] – across #India.’