U.S. House Republicans demand Biden negotiate on debt limit, divisions appear.

However, they came together on Wednesday to demand that Democratic President Joe Biden agree to negotiations on spending as part of any deal. Republicans, who currently hold control of the U.S. House of Representatives, are divided over how hard a line to take on the debt ceiling.

Hard-line Republican conservatives want to impose significant spending cuts on Biden and the Democratic-led Senate in exchange for an agreement to avoid defaulting on the $31.4 trillion debt; they have the power to obstruct any deal in the closely divided House.

Even though they claim their party will not support a debt agreement without negotiations on spending, some moderates want to be more cautious and prevent any potential harm to the US economy.

Representative Don Bacon, a moderate Republican whose Nebraska district Biden won by 6 percentage points in 2020, said, ‘I know we can’t ask for the moon.’

‘However, the president cannot reject offers to negotiate. You won’t be able to get Republican support for anything if he won’t negotiate,’