Brian Lara becomes the performance coach of West Indies squad.

Brian Lara has been hired by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to serve as a performance mentor for the board’s academy as well as the West Indies international teams across all formats. CWI has informed that, Lara’s new position would involve ‘helping the various head coaches provide players tactical guidance and enhance their game sense.’

Lara made 11,953 runs while playing 131 Tests for the West Indies, average 52.88. In One Day Internationals, he added 10,405 runs to his total. Against England in Antigua in 2004, he scored an unbroken 400, setting the record for the greatest Test innings score. Lara will work with Jimmy Adams, the CWI’s director of cricket, on planning and strategy for key competitions.

Lara stated, ‘I strongly believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more effective after spending time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI.’

‘I’m looking forward to working with other West Indies teams later in the year,’ he continued.

Prior to the first Test, which starts in Bulawayo the following week, Lara will be in Zimbabwe with the West Indies Test team. A recent three-person panel that examined West Indies’ early elimination from the Twenty20 World Cup included the 52-year-old.