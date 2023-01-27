Infinix launches Note 12i in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Infinix launched latest addition to its Note lineup of smartphones in India. The smartphone named ‘ Note 12i’ will be available from Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 9999 starting from January 30th. It is offered in Alpine White, Force Black and Metaverse Blue colours

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual-LED flash setup. The Infinix Note 12i packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging over a USB Type-C port.

Also Read: Know how to check mini statement, account balance via missed call, SMS

The device comes with 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut, up to 1000 nits brightness, 92% Screen-to-Body Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection. The handset runs on Android 12 with XOS 12.