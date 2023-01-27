ITTF Rankings: India’s Manika Batra reach career-best spot

New Delhi: In Table Tennis, Indian paddler Manika Batra reached her career-best spot in ITTF rankings. The ace Indian paddler climbed 3 places to reach a career-best 33rd spot in the latest women’s list.

Manika Batra had won a historic bronze medal at the Asian Cup in November last year. She had also reached the semifinals at the WTT Contender in Doha last week.

India’s Sharath Kamal jumped 2 places in the men’s ranking list to be 46th, while G Sathiyan dropped a spot to 40. The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika and Sathiyan, dropped a spot to sixth despite.