Rajinikanth recounts his dependence on cigarette and alcohol and claims that his wife Latha’s love ‘changed me.’

Superstar Rajinikanth never misses a chance to express his gratitude to his wife Latha for raising him and transforming him for the better. He most recently attended as the chief guest at the 50th day celebrations of the drama Charukesi by Y Gee Mahendran. At the occasion, Rajinikanth gave a speech in which he praised Y Gee Mahendran for introducing him to Latha, who, in his words, ‘changed his life.’ When he was a conductor and even after he transitioned to acting, he claimed that he was dependent on booze, meat, and cigarettes. But Latha was the one who transformed him.

Rajinikanth was requested to attend the 50th day festivities of the Tamil play Charukesi on January 26 as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, Thalaivar said, ‘Y Gee Mahendran introduced me to my wife, Latha, and I will always be grateful to him for that. When I was a conductor, I used to drink every day, and I didn’t keep count of how many cigarettes I smoked each day. I would consume at least two non-vegetarian meals throughout the day in addition to a non-vegetarian breakfast. I feel bad seeing so many vegetarians. The combination of these three, however, is fatal.’

He went on to say, ‘I believe folks who take these three over an extended period of time do not live healthy lives after the age of 60. In actuality, my wife Latha, who showered me with love, was the one who transformed me. She forced me to live a responsible life.’