Shah Rukh Khan-fronted action thriller Pathaan continues to demolish the competition on second day of its release

On its second day of release, the action movie Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, keeps crushing the competition. The movie had a Rs 55 crore opening weekend in India.

According to Box Office India, the movie made Rs 70 crore on its second day, bringing its total to Rs 125 crore ($15 million approximately). After a four-year break, SRK is making a comeback to acting with the Siddharth Anand-helmed film. He last appeared in the 2018 film Zero.

John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Deepika Padukone are other prominent faces. In the movie, SRK plays a former military and RAW agent tasked with defending the nation from the wicked schemes of John Abraham’s Jim, a former soldier who has become a terrorist.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s earnings in the national chains until 10 pm last night. The figures, he said, are bigger than the opening day. The film was released on a Wednesday to take advantage of the Republic Day holiday and the long five-day opening weekend.