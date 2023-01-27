Today at Delhi University, student organisations will screen the BBC documentary on PM Modi.

The controversy over the BBC broadcast has now extended to Delhi University (DU).

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’ student wing, the Bhim Army Student Federation, and various other student groups have called for the screening of India: On Friday night, in front of the Arts faculty on North Campus, was The Modi Question.

The DU administration claimed that no authorization was requested to hold the screening and added that they have taken preventative action to halt any future protests and screenings that may have been organised by student organisations.

‘Regarding this, we’ve written to Delhi Police. They will do something. Police would be deployed properly. We are unable to permit such a screening’ Rajni Abbi, a DU proctor, spoke to PTI.

Following the Center’s decision to restrict access to the BBC documentary, left-leaning student organisations have been incensed. The BBC documentary claims to have looked into certain aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots, which occurred at a time when Prime Minister Modi was the state’s chief minister. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered social media sites Twitter and YouTube to block links to the BBC documentary.