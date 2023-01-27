Toyota recalls 1400 cars due to this issue

Mumbai: Japanese automaker, Toyota has decided to recall 1400 cars in India. The automaker has issued a notice to recall Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV. These cars were recalled due to defects in the airbag controller.

The automaker has recalled vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023. Toyota dealers will contact the owners of affected vehicles. Owners can also check if their vehicle is affected via the Toyota website using the car’s VIN number. Toyota has requested owners to minimise the use of affected vehicles before getting the airbag controller replaced.

Also Read: Vistara to operate flights to this Gulf country

Toyota has assured that the defect in the airbag controller will be resolved free of cost. The airbag controller will be replaced on both Glanza and Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

Earlier Maruti Suzuki issued recalls for the Grand Vitara and Baleno.