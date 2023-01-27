While doing a job interview, Google HR loses their job, says call was very quick

12,000 workers were affected by Google’s layoffs. Some of the affected workers admitted that they were surprised and didn’t see it coming. An employee said that when he could no longer access his account, he learned that he had been sacked. Similar circumstances occurred with a Google recruiter who was on the phone with a possible candidate when the call abruptly ended. Because Google has been so stealthy with its layoffs, not even the company’s recruiters were informed of the shocking move.

In an interview with Business Insider, former Google recruiter Dan Lanigan-Ryan described how his call with a possible candidate was cut off. During the call on Friday, he admitted that he attempted to log in to an internal company website but was unable. Not just his teammate, though, experienced the same issues. The other members of his team likewise complained about having their computers unexpectedly log them out. Before getting an email telling them they were being laid off, their management dismissed the problem as a technical one.

Ryan claimed that shortly after losing access to the business website, both his email and the call with his candidate were barred. Then, he added, ‘that was it.’ ‘I was excluded from every single thing. I saw on the news that Google had announced 12,000 layoffs around 15, 20 minutes later.’

12,000 people from various departments were let go by Google. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of the firm, accepted full responsibility for the layoffs and pledged to provide severance packages to all affected workers.