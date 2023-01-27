‘Won’t make excuses like government,’ declares newly-founded Sikkim Citizen Action Party

At Melli in the South Sikkim district, a new political party called the Citizen Action Party (CAP) was formally introduced.

On Thursday, the new party’s coordinator and de facto leader, Ganesh Rai, released the party’s vision statement.

Rai charged that the Sikkim Krantikari Party, which is in power, is corrupt and only engages in politics to advance its leaders.

He claimed that the current administration was ‘snatching’ away all Sikkimese citizens’ rights and selling their land to outsiders.

In addition, Rai said that SKM had broken all of its election-related pledges and was unable to fulfil any of them, including providing seats for Limboo-Tamang in the State Assembly.

‘We won’t keep feigning ignorance like this government, and we’ll stick to our word. The countdown has started, and in 2024, CAP will form the government’ He asserted.

He asserted that there was no distinction between SKM and the Pawan Kumar Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front.