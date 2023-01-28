5 leftover foods that can be harmful to your body

Eggs

They always contain salmonella, and the gentle heat used to cook eggs often fails to kill the bacteria. Hence, if you eat them later, they might cause some internal harm.

Beetroot

They contain a lot of nitric oxide, which, when heated, is transformed into nitrites and eventually nitrosamines, some of which are known to be carcinogenic.

Spinach

It also contains a lot of nitrate, which is detrimental to the body because it can cause cancer when heated up into nitrosamine.

Chicken

Similar to eggs, raw chicken frequently has salmonella in it and becomes unhealthy for the body when it is warmed.

Cold-pressed oils

Cold-pressed oils like flaxseed, olive oil, and canola oils are rich in omega-3 fats, but when they are reheated, they can render them unstable and rancid, and therefore, they are not safe.