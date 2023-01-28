Britney Spears lashes out at fans as they send cops to her home for a wellness check

Britney Spears is one such celebrity who has never shied away from sharing her day-to-day activities with her millions of fans. She is a frequent user of social media, but in recent months, the singer of ‘Baby One More Time’ has reduced her Instagram activity, which has alarmed her followers.

However, things recently got out of hand when her supporters called the police to her house to check on her health. Britney herself addressed the entire event on her Twitter account on Thursday, pleading with her followers to respect her privacy.

‘As everyone is aware, the police were summoned to my home as a result of some hoax phone calls,’ Spears stated in a tirade against her followers.

‘I love and adore my fans, but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,’ she added.

Earlier this week, police from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Britney’s home to do a wellness check after getting back-to-back calls from fans who asked to do a wellness check on her.