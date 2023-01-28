Know how to book ticket for Vande Bharat Express on IRCTC, Rail Connect App

New Delhi: The Indian Railways officially launched Vande Bharat Express trains in 2019. These Semi High-Speed trains were developed under ‘Make in India’ program. These trains run at 160kmph speed.

Vande Bharat Express: How To Book Train Ticket Online

Train passengers either can book tickets via Indian Railways stations and counters or through the IRCTC web portal and Rail Connect app.

Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in and login to your existing account.

Then enter your trip origin and destination details in ‘From’ and ‘To’ stations in ‘Book your ticket’ section.

Select the date of travel

Choose Vande Bharat Express.

Select either AC Chair car or Executive in the type.

Next, fill in the passenger details and review them

Finally, make the payment and Voila, now you can travel.