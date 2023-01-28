UP Secondary Education board issues guidelines to ensure fair, cheating-free board exams

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Saturday issued guidelines to ensure fair and cheating-free board examinations in the state. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure fair and cheating-free board examinations, the Board has issued a list of guidelines.

The Chief Minister has directed the Board of Secondary Education to take all necessary steps to ensure that the upcoming board examinations starting in February are free of copying. According to the guidelines, 50% of the invigilators at examination centres will be from outside while the teacher of the subject to be examined will not be put on duty as an invigilator. Besides, no girl examinee will be frisked by a male invigilator and like the students, invigilators will also not be allowed to use a mobile, calculator or any other electronic device during the examination.

According to the Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, Divyakant Shukla, ‘Each examination hall will have two invigilators while those having more than 40 students will have three invigilators. A releaser will be deployed after every five examination rooms. In the absence of the required number of invigilators at an exam centre, appointments will be made on a seniority basis with priority to be given to the secondary teachers while primary teachers will come last’. The guidelines further state that female invigilators will be deployed at centres where examinations of girls are held. ‘No teacher shall be appointed at a particular examination center on his/her request for vested interest’, the guidelines read.

According to the guidelines, no invigilator, whose acquaintances and relatives are taking the examination, will be posted at that particular examination centre. The list of teachers for deployment as invigilators at examination centres will be prepared by the concerned school principal or center administrator and sent to the district inspector of schools. ‘In order to maintain the fairness of examinations, it has been decided that in the high school and intermediate examinations of the council, teachers of the schools whose students are appearing at that center will not be deployed at the centre. Similarly, the teachers of the schools run under the same management system will not be assigned the duty of invigilator at the prescribed examination centers’, the guidelines further read.

Invigilators will also have to ensure the confidentiality and security of the question papers as well as see to it that the candidates do not enter the examination hall with any material for copying, mobile phone, calculator, or any such electronic device. The invigilator will inspect the examination hall and ensure that there is no text material, poster, chart, written instructions on the blackboard, which could be beneficial for the examinees.

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will begin from February 16. As per the official notification, these exams will be held in two shifts – from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. According to the time table for the 2023 examinations released by the Secondary Education Board, the Class 10 examinations will end on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations will end on March 4. The first paper for Class 10 will be of Hindi or Elementary Hindi and Class 12 students will have Hindi or Elementary Hindi or Military Sciences.