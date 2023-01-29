Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from January 31: Know how to book slots

New Delhi: The Amrit Udyan Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi will open for public from January 31. The Amrit Udyan Gardens are spread over 15 acres and includes Herbal Garden, Central Lawn, Circular Garden, Long Garden, and Bonsai Garden.

The President Droupadi Murmu will attend the annual opening of the gardens – Udyan Utsav – on January 29. The gardens will be open to the public from January 31 to March 26.

The gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance and on March 8 on account of Holi. It will open for people of special categories from March 28 to March 31. These include farmers, differently abled persons, personnel of defence forces, paramilitary forces, and police, and women including tribal women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs).

One can visit the gardens from 10 am to 4 pm in any of the 6 slots available. Around 7,500 visitors will be allowed in the 2 forenoon slots while maximum 10,000 people can visit in the 4 afternoon slots from 12 pm to 4 pm.The entry to the gardens will be from Gate no. 35 of the President’s Estate.

Visitors can book their slot online on the official website of the President’s Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Slots can also be booked by registering at the facilitation counters at the Gardens. One will also have to register at the self-service kiosk near Gate no. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Entry to the gardens is free for all visitors.