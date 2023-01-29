Fourth large-scale shooting in the state this month with 3 fatalities in affluent California

Local media stated that a shooting in Los Angeles resulted in the deaths of three individuals and the injuries of another four. This is California’s fourth large-scale shooting this month.

According to the news organisation Associated Press, the incident happened in Beverly Crest, a prestigious area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred just a few days after a man opened fire at a dance club in California during the Lunar New Year festivities. In the Sunday shooting, there were 11 fatalities and 9 injuries.

Days later, a shooter at a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, killed seven of his coworkers.

The two horrifying incidents, which included semi-automatic guns in both cases, left the sizable Asian American community in California perplexed.