Know how to check LIC policy status, premium due details on WhatsApp

New Delhi: The largest life insurance company in the country, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recently launched its first-ever WhatsApp services for its policyholders. LIC customers who have registered their policies on the LIC online portal can avail of several benefits including getting premium details, a statement of the ULIP plan, and more through LIC’s official WhatsApp chatbox.

Policyholders who have not registered their policies online need to register first to avail of the services on WhatsApp. The policyholders can register their policy by visiting the LIC’s customer portal on www.licindia.in.

LIC WhatsApp Services: Here’s How to Use

First save LIC’s official WhatsApp number on your phone’s contact — 8976862090.

Open your WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.

Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box.

LIC chatbot will send you 11 options to choose from.

Reply in the chat with the option number for the selection of services. Example 1 for Premium date, 2 for Bonus Information.

LIC will share the required details in the WhatsApp chat.

Also Read: Country to offer VAT refund to foreign tourists by 2024

LIC WhatsApp services: List of services available

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment Quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -statement of units

LIC services links

Opt in/Opt out Services

End the conversation

Here’s How to Register Policy On LIC online portal?

Visit www.licindia.in.

Now click and open ‘Customer Portal’ option.

If you are a new user, click on ‘New user’ and enter all the required details.

Now select your user ID and password and then submit your details.

Now login to the online portal using your user ID.

Next click on ‘Add Policy’ under ‘Basic Services’.

Now add details of all your policies to complete the registration.