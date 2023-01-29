Masks made mandatory at Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Manorama News reported that, the authorities have made wearing a mask necessary for admittance into the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, thus visitors will now be required to do so.

Recent tuberculosis outbreaks in the zoo caused a large number of animal deaths. According to Minister J Chinchu Rani, immunisation campaigns for animals have already begun.

If zoo officials failed to ensure the safety of their staff, action will be taken against them, and the director has been requested to explain the situation. From now on, the staff will also receive boots and gloves to safeguard their safety.