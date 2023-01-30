The actress Annie Wersching, who starred in numerous TV dramas like ‘Bosch,’ ‘Timeless,’ and ’24,’ passed away. Since 2020, she has been battling cancer. On Sunday, her husband Stephen Full informed the media of her passing. Full released a touching, poignant message to communicate the news of his wife’s passing.

‘There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it,’ Full wrote. ‘She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for the adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.’

His statement continued, ‘As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’

Wersching was known for her portrayal in several popular TV shows. She played the mother of Karolina, the superhero in Marvel’s ‘Runaways’.