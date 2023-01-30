Boris Johnson’ claim that Putin’s threat to use missiles was a ‘Lie’: Kremlin

Claims made by the former British prime minister Boris Johnson that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally threatened him with a missile assault were denied by the Kremlin on Monday as a ‘lie.’

‘It’s untrue what Mr. Johnson said. Specifically, it’s a falsehood’ Reporters were told by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Furthermore, this is either a deliberate lie—in which case you need to find out why Mr. Johnson picked this account of the events—or it was inadvertent and he actually misunderstood what President Putin was discussing with him.

In February 2022, just before Moscow sent soldiers into Ukraine, there was an apparent threat made over the phone, says a new BBC documentary that will be aired on Monday.

There were no threats with missiles, according to what Mr. Peskov said: ‘I know what was said during this meeting.’