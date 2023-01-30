Falling birth rate: China’s Sichuan enables unmarried individuals to have children lawfully

In the most recent move to increase China’s declining birth rate, Sichuan province’s health officials will now permit single people to have children legally and receive perks previously only available to married couples, reported Reuters on Monday.

Now that the rule has been changed, unmarried people who desire to have kids will be able to do so. A 2019 regulation that was previously in effect only applied to married individuals who desired to become parents.

The renovation takes place while China experiences a decline in marriage and birth rates.

Beginning on February 15, any married couple or anyone who want to have children will be able to do so. If someone wants to have children in Sichuan, China, they can register with the government. Additionally, there is no restriction on the number of kids they can register, reported Reuters.

The regulation, according to a statement from Sichuan’s health commission, intends to support long-term and balanced population growth.

Only married couples who desired to have up to two children were permitted by the commission to register with local authorities up until this point.