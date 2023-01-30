Global Village in Dubai announces new performance

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced a new performance. The popular tourist attraction informed that popular Emirati singer Balqees will perform on DSF’s Main Stage next month. The performance will take place on February 8, 2023, at 8 pm.

Season 27 of Global Village has been a star-studded affair, with various popular artists from around the world such as Nancy Ajram, Neha Kakkar, Mahmoud El Esseily, V-unbeatable, and more.

The 27th edition of Global Village has 27 pavilions. The pavilions at the park are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia. New pavilions added this season are Qatar and Oman.