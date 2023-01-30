Mahzooz Draw: 3 expats wins Dh100,000 each

Dubai: 3 expats won Dh100,000 each in the113th Super Saturday draw of Mahzooz. Marc and Kervin from the Philippines and Faguni from Nepal – share Dh300,000 equally among themselves. The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week.

31 lucky participants matched 4 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million. They will took home Dh32,258 each. The third prize was received by 1,636 other winners, who took home Dh350 each. A total of 1670 participants won prize money of Dh1,872,600.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 30 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.