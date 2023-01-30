Unmarried individuals can now legally have children in Sichuan, China.

In the latest effort to boost a declining birth rate, health officials in the province of Sichuan in southwest China will permit single people to have children and receive benefits typically only available to married couples.

Since marriage and birth rates have fallen to historic lows in recent years, provincial authorities revised a rule from 2019 to cover singles who want to have children. Currently, the law states that only married women are legally permitted to give birth.

The fifth-most populous province in China will allow married couples and anyone else who wants children to register with the government starting on February 15; there is no restriction on the number of children they can register for.

According to a statement on its website, the initiative aims to ‘promote long-term and balanced population development.’ Sichuan’s health commission.

Only married couples who desired to have up to two children were permitted by the commission to register with local authorities up until this point.