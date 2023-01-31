Kerala university might form a committee to examine Chintha’s PhD dissertation.

Following allegations about flaws and plagiarism in State Youth Commission Chairperson Chintha Jerome’s PhD dissertation, the University of Kerala is expected to create an expert panel to assess it. However, according to current regulations, the university is powerless to withdraw a PhD that has already been granted or to fix dissertation errors.

Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, who is now serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University, would review the reported factual inaccuracies before any further action is taken.

As previously mentioned, the dissertation incorrectly claimed that another poet, Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon, wrote the poem ‘Vazhakkula’ by Changampuzha Krishna Pillai.

Additionally, it is claimed that some passages were lifted verbatim from an online article. The Vice-Chancellor may designate a panel of experts to look into this matter as well.

The Save University Campaign Committee has petitioned the Vice-Chancellor and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who serves as the Chancellor of the state’s universities, to fire Chintha’s mentor Dr. P. P. Ajayakumar from both positions. The HRDC is a facility that provides short-term training for college teachers.

According to officials, the institution would make appropriate choices on these issues based on the Governor’s directives and legal counsel.

Two of the three specialists who reviewed Chintha’s dissertation are not from Kerala, as was previously reported.