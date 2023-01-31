Separate restrooms decreased the number of girls dropping out of school: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu stated on Tuesday that measures taken by the administration, such as building separate restrooms for girls in schools and implementing a sanitary pad programme, have caused a significant decrease in the dropout rate of girls.

The federal government is attempting to remove all barriers for ‘daughters,’ she stated, speaking to a joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session.

‘The dropout rate for girls has significantly decreased thanks to initiatives like building separate restrooms for girls in the nation’s government schools and a sanitary pad distribution programme. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has raised the dignity of women and given them access to a secure environment, among other benefits’ declared the President.

‘Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, savings accounts have been introduced for the first time so that millions of daughters nationwide might have a better future. In the new National Education Policy, several significant initiatives have also been taken for the education of females, including’ She spoke.

She claimed that India now has a government that is dedicated to reducing every barrier that women encounter, and that because of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, a ‘steady increase in the number of daughters’ has occurred.