Updated fuel prices for February announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month of February 2023 have been announced in the UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The authority has hiked the price of fuels.

As per the revised price list, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre in next month. It was at Dh2.78 in January. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to Dh2.67 in January.E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.59 a litre in January. Diesel will cost Dh3.38 a litre from next month. It was at to Dh3.29 in January.